HUNTINGTON — The story of Smoothie King started when Steve Kuhnau began blending fruit smoothies as part of an effort to have a healthier diet.

His friends and family loved them so much that in 1973, Steve and his wife Cindy Kuhnau established their first Smoothie King in Kenner, Louisiana. Decades later, franchisee Wan Kim purchased the company and since then retooled the menu and opened many new locations.

