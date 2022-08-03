Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

BABYLON, N.Y. (AP) — Shark sightings have become more common along Long Island's shores this summer. Since June, there have been at least five verified encounters where sharks bit swimmers. Though there were no fatalities, sightings prompted officials to temporarily close some beaches to swimming, including New York City's Rockaway Beach and a Long Island beach where a surfer was bitten on the calf. Sharks aren't new to New York's waters. But in the last century the state had documented only 13 shark attacks. Experts say the recent bites were likely accidents that happened as sharks chased schools of fish.

BABYLON, N.Y. (AP) — As bathers cooled themselves in the Atlantic surf on New York's Fire Island last Wednesday, Reily Winston held up a smooth dogfish shark his friend had just caught fishing off a pier in an inlet behind the beach. He briefly cradled the bloodied shark in his hands before releasing it back into the ocean.

