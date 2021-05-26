HUNTINGTON — As summer starts to creep up, many local swimming pools are opening to the public once again.
The favorite swimming areas of many local residents were kept closed in 2020 due to COVID-19 quarantine regulations, forcing people to suffer the summer heat without a way to cool down. This year, as vaccines are widely available and pandemic restrictions ease, the general trend for local facilities indicates a return to normalcy.
Several pools and related facilities are scheduled to reopen to the public around Memorial Day weekend. In particular, Waves of Fun and the Hurricane Sprayground, both in Hurricane, West Virginia, are opening on Memorial Day; Stowers Branch Swimming Beach near Lavalette will open May 28; and Dreamland Pool in Kenova and the YMCA Kennedy Center in Huntington will open May 29.
A concern for pool-goers that emerged earlier this month is a shortage of commercially available chlorine. This shortage has been reported to be caused by a combination of a surge of individuals buying personal swimming pools during the COVID-19 pandemic and due to a chlorine plant located at Lake Charles, Louisiana, burning down in August 2020. The plant supplied the bulk of chlorine tablet production in the United States.
Several local pools seem more than prepared for this shortage, with many having taken steps to prevent it from affecting their business. In particular, officials at the Kennedy Center said they had stocked up on chlorine following the recent warnings over the past month. The chlorine shortage doesn’t affect Waves of Fun, as it uses a different form of chlorine than the one in low supply.
Another issue is a lack of lifeguards and seasonal staff members over the summer. Many pools have reported doing fine as far as hiring, though. Waves of Fun contracts its lifeguards through the local YMCA and has had no issue. Dreamland Pool recently received nearly 20 applications for lifeguard positions.
In contrast, the Kennedy Center is in desperate need of lifeguards and is offering a $200 sign-on bonus in addition to the usual $9-an-hour wage.
“Finding lifeguards is a challenge,” said Doug Korstanje, CEO of the Kennedy Center. “It’s a very tight labor market, but we are offering classes and should have enough in place for when we open on the 29th.”
Pool representatives who spoke with The Herald-Dispatch cited little to no changes in policy or regulations compared to previous years, and said their mask requirements will be dropped after June 20.
Another local attraction that is making a return is Pump Up The Fun, an indoor inflatables center that specializes in children’s parties. Having shut down during the pandemic, the center reopened in January but has had trouble spreading the word that its doors are open once more.