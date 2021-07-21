HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Regional Highway Safety Program has recognized 12 officers, nine law enforcement departments and three individuals who have performed outstanding work in highway safety-related activities during 2020, according to a news release.
An in-person awards ceremony was not held due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“This is a special time where law enforcement, individuals and corporations receive recognition for their hard work that goes above and beyond the regular scope of their daily duties. In this day and time, it is vital to acknowledge those who work the hardest to ensure everyone in our communities are safer,” said Beau Evans, Huntington regional highway safety coordinator.
The event is sponsored by the Huntington Highway Safety Program and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through a grant from the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
Here are the winners of the Highway Safety Program:
Community Awards
- Sandra Justice, Region 2 CPS Technician of the Year
- Brenda Puskas, City of Huntington
Lifetime Partner Award
- Mike Kirtner, Kindred Communications
Top Traffic Safety Enforcement Agencies for Region Two
- Chief Mike Mullins, Hurricane Police Department
- Chief Lance Morrison, Ravenswood Police Department
- Chief Daren McNeil, Barboursville Police Department
- Chief Ray Cornwell, Huntington Police Department
- Chief Farris Burton, West Hamlin Police Department
Traffic Safety Enforcement Officer of the Year (the Big Eagle Award)
- Capt. J.J. Napier, West Hamlin Police Department
Outstanding Impaired Driving Enforcement Agency Awards
- Top Municipal Department (10 or fewer officers): Kenova Police Department
- Top Municipal Department (10 or more officers): Milton Police Department
- Top County Sheriff’s Department: Putnam County Sheriff’s Department
- Top State Police Detachment: Putnam County Winfield Detachment
- Class 1 Municipality: Huntington Police Department
Outstanding Impaired Driving Enforcement Officer Awards
- Cpl. Trooper Scott Allen, WVSP Mason County
- Deputy Joshua Warner, Putnam Co. Sheriff’s Department
Impaired Driving Enforcement Officer of the Year
- Cpl. Joey Koher, Huntington Police Department
Traffic Enforcement Awards
- Speed Enforcement Awards: Deputy Seth Lewis, Putnam County Sheriff’s Department; Patrolman Bobby Minnix, Barboursville Police Department; Lt. T.J. Dillon, Hurricane Police Department; Capt. J.J. Napier, West Hamlin Police Department; Pfc. Thomas Withers, Milton Police Department.
- Occupant Protection Enforcement Awards: Pfc. Eric Naumann, Huntington Police Department; Pfc. Dan McSweeney, Huntington Police Department; Cpl. Joey Koher, Huntington Police Department; Sgt. Jonathan Garrett, Ravenswood Police Department; Capt. J.J. Napier, West Hamlin Police Department.
- Distracted Driving Enforcement Awards: Capt. J.J. Napier, West Hamlin Police Department; Capt. Dan Underwood, Huntington Police Department.