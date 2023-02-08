Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A private funeral service will be conducted Saturday for the late Simon Perry, Marshall University’s longest-serving professor.

Marshall will conduct a public ceremony for the professor fondly remembered by tens of thousands of former students at a date to be announced.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

