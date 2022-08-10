Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — A program that makes fresh produce affordable for seniors is returning to West Virginia.

As of last Tuesday, Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers are being delivered to county senior citizen centers to be distributed to eligible seniors, according to the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.

Recommended for you