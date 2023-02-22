Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — A bill passed unanimously in the West Virginia state Senate last Wednesday that would make Nov. 14, the date of the 1970 Marshall University plane crash, an official day of remembrance in West Virginia law.

House Bill 2412 would establish “Marshall University 75 Memorial Day,” a state-sanctioned memorial day in remembrance of the 75 people who died aboard Southern Airways Flight 932 when it crashed into a hillside Nov. 14, 1970, as it approached the Tri-State Airport near Huntington.

