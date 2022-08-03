CHARLESTON — So little was the West Virginia Senate’s support for Gov. Jim Justice’s personal income tax plan that senators didn’t even take up Justice’s bill Friday afternoon.
Instead, the Senate adopted Senate Resolution 303, which outlines the Senate’s plan to reduce business and inventory and property taxes and eventually reduce the personal income tax if the state meets certain economic thresholds.
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, took a seat on the Senate floor to give a speech supporting the Senate’s tax plan and reiterating that he could not support the governor’s plan to reduce the personal income tax rate by 10%.
“We can afford to do this today,” Blair said of the Senate’s plan. “I applaud the governor for putting his plan on the call because what it has done has given us an opportunity right now and over the next couple of months to go out and work with our counties, let the people know what’s going on.”
The Senate killed the governor’s bill technically by not receiving the report from the House of Delegates that delegates had passed the bill Thursday.
The House adopted the measure in a 78-7 vote Thursday, with 15 delegates absent or choosing not to vote.
The Senate still was in session at press time Friday, debating a bill to restrict abortion access and criminalize certain actions related to abortions. The House was at recess.
Justice released a statement Thursday evening applauding the House for passing his income tax reduction plan and encouraging the Senate to do the same.
Justice called his plan one that “minds the store” and gives back the most the state can under guidelines from the federal government regarding federal money the state has received, including federal COVID-19 relief funds.
He decried the Senate’s plan as one that “favors big companies over small businesses and hardworking West Virginians,” six months after he called the Legislature into special session to approve a package that would provide up to $1 billion in tax exemptions if a company meets certain financial investment and job creation requirements to attract Nucor Corp. to build a steel recycling facility in Mason County.
“At the end of the day, what the Senate is proposing is ‘build the field and wish and hope they come,’” Justice said Thursday. “That’s not wise. Reducing the personal income tax has been proven time and time again in many other states as an economic and population driver beyond belief.”
Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, explained Senate Resolution 303, which was introduced after the Senate didn’t receive House Bill 301.
Senate leaders reached out to Justice after he announced a $1.3 billion surplus for fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30, and before he called the special legislative session for his personal income tax repeal, but the governor didn’t take them up on their offer to meet, Tarr said.
Senate Resolution 303, which the Senate adopted in a 30-0 vote, contains highlights of the Senate’s tax plan.
It hinges first on West Virginia voters adopting an amendment, Amendment 2 on the general election ballot, which would allow lawmakers to affect the state’s personal property and business and inventory taxes in November.
If voters adopt the amendment, the Senate wants to create a special fund to replace property tax revenue counties would lose as a result of repealing personal property taxes.
In particular, the Senate wants to repeal taxes for machinery and equipment, furniture and fixtures, leasehold investments, computer equipment, inventory and vehicles.
The Senate then would establish a special revenue account that would be used to collect and distribute replacement revenue for property tax revenue the counties would lose.
That revenue would come from other taxes, including the sales tax and personal income taxes.
The amount of replacement revenue that goes into the account would be based on one of three formulas that take into account total personal property assessments, assessments for property in those six categories or regional jail invoices, or some combination of those amounts.
How much money a county would receive would be on a county-by-county basis, so each county would get money based on the scenario that gave them the most revenue.
Tarr’s estimates indicate each county would receive at least $1 million more in revenue than indicated in their 2021 assessments.
The difference between the state’s estimated budget and estimated revenue from the tax plan is about $145 million, which is where the money to replace personal income tax revenue comes from, Tarr said.
Once those taxes were repealed, if the state’s revenue from sales tax increases by at least 5%, it would trigger a reduction in the state’s personal income tax rate.
The bill also would provide a minimum monthly payment of $1,000 or $1,500 to retirees who meet certain thresholds.
Tarr said the plan has been built on the flat budgets the Republican majority Legislature has adopted since 2018.
“I do believe that we can just cut taxes and win,” Tarr said.
Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, said he appreciated Justice’s and the House’s interest in tax relief amid inflation, but he was frustrated about leaving the Legislature without taking any action.
“People need help right now, and we’re sitting on a $1.3 billion surplus,” Baldwin said. “We have the ability to help folks. People need help right now.”
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, hasn’t expressed any preference for either the governor’s or the Senate’s tax plans.
The House had two major priorities when it came to any tax reduction proposal, Hanshaw said Tuesday.
“The first is that any plan be sustainable long term and that whatever approach we take is not a one-time temporary adjustment, that it’d be a sustainable situation that we can rely upon to be solid for years to come; and second, that it did not result in any outsize tax shifting to other taxpayers,” Hanshaw said Tuesday. “We, the members of the House, take pretty seriously the notion that a tax cut needs to be a tax cut.”
Friday was the fifth day of the third special legislative session of 2022.
Justice originally called legislators in for the session to consider his personal income tax reduction, and he amended the call to have them consider updating the state’s abortion laws to reflect the U.S. Supreme Court’s repeal of its decision in Roe v. Wade.