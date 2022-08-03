Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

wv capitol BLOX.jpg
Buy Now
File photo | HD Media

CHARLESTON — So little was the West Virginia Senate’s support for Gov. Jim Justice’s personal income tax plan that senators didn’t even take up Justice’s bill Friday afternoon.

Instead, the Senate adopted Senate Resolution 303, which outlines the Senate’s plan to reduce business and inventory and property taxes and eventually reduce the personal income tax if the state meets certain economic thresholds.

Lacie Pierson covers politics for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@laciepierson on Twitter.

Recommended for you