Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

House_Chamber_2017.jpg

Among the notable bills that moved through the House Education Committee on Friday, one seeks to improve security through innovation while another looks to bolster health equity among students.

 WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — Among the notable bills that moved through the House Education Committee on Friday, one seeks to improve security through innovation while another looks to bolster health equity among students.

Senate Bill 282

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you