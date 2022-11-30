Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has established a new Department of Anesthesiology to facilitate additional learning opportunities for student education, research and advanced training, according to a news release.

Anesthesiology physicians specialize in the medical management of patients before, during and after surgery, known as perioperative medicine. Anesthesiologists also contribute their expertise in critical care, airway management, operating room management, and acute and chronic pain control.

