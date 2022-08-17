Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Board of Education members hired School Building Authority Executive Director David Roach as the new state schools superintendent last Wednesday without a search or a public solicitation of applicants.

The school board needed a new superintendent after earlier Wednesday approving current Superintendent Clayton Burch’s request to transfer to lead the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. Burch made that request in a letter Friday.

