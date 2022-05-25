Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

The Town of Hamlin hosted its Street Fair and Town Yard Sale on Saturday. Hundreds of folks turned out for vendors, food, and inflatables. The event featured a quilt show set up inside The Nancy, raffles, and booths set up by numerous area groups and organizations. Town residents were invited to set up yard sales on their lawns, and space was made available in public areas for individuals who do not own property in town.

Recommended for you