Eva Goodrich, 10, of Lexington, Ky., tries on a kimono as the 59th annual Marshall University International Festival takes place on Nov. 5 inside the Memorial Student Center in Huntington. Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

Members of the Marshall University fencing club compete as the 59th annual Marshall University International Festival takes place on Nov. 5 inside the Memorial Student Center in Huntington. Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

Volunteers collect trash along the Ohio River for the seventh annual Jeff Kovatch Memorial Cleanup on Nov. 5 at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington. Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Volunteers collect trash along the Ohio River for the seventh annual Jeff Kovatch Memorial Cleanup on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington. Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Buffy Teal attends Guyandotte Civil War Days on Nov. 5 in Huntington. Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

ABOVE: Area Boy Scout troops place flags at grave markers of veterans on Nov. 5 at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington. Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Student Niko Kauffman carries plates of spaghetti to a table as the 49th annual Our Lady of Fatima Parish School Spaghetti Dinner takes place on Nov. 6 in Huntington. Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

LEFT: The 49th annual Our Lady of Fatima Parish School Spaghetti Dinner takes place on Nov. 6 in Huntington. Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

Nina Clayton, right, and Maddie Kazee look at the gift baskets as the 49th annual Our Lady of Fatima Parish School Spaghetti Dinner takes place on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Huntington. Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

Students at Huntington East Middle School participate in a pumpkin drop on Nov. 7 in Huntington. Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department firefighters Kaleb Angle, right, and Sam Collins help students at Huntington East Middle School conduct a pumpkin drop on Nov. 7. Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch