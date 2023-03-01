WILLIAMSON — The Sanger Gallery is set to open a new exhibit in March.
The Collective, which houses The Sanger Gallery, will host an opening reception for the new exhibition “The Art of Water” at 5 p.m. March 25. Feature pieces will include new releases as well as personal and customer favorites. Light appetizers and refreshments will be provided, and live music will be performed by Alan Riffle.
“The Art of Water” is a new gallery exhibit featuring the photography of gallery owner Randall Sanger. This new exhibit is devoted to Sanger’s portrayals of the beauty found in our most precious resource.
Sanger also serves as the director of the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce. He was featured last year by Shine On, West Virginia in a series about successful West Virginia artisans.
Sanger, a landscape photographer based in Williamson, became interested in photography after high school, but it wasn’t until he broke away from the corporate world post-undergrad that he pursued his passion full time.
Now, he’s proud to show off his beautiful state through photography that started with a book he co-authored about waterfalls, “Waterfalls of West Virginia: The New River Gorge,” published in 2010. Sanger always wanted to put together a book on Mountain State waterfalls, realizing there were no others published at the time; he also wanted to include waterfalls that weren’t as well-known in his book.
“It seemed like every magazine or every gallery I went into had the same dozen waterfalls in West Virginia,” Sanger said in last year’s Shine on feature. “I knew there were more, because I’d seen them. That made me think I can showcase all the waterfalls in West Virginia and hopefully photograph them really well, too, not just have snapshots of waterfalls and directions. I wanted quality photos to go along with the book information.”
Aside from waterfalls, Sanger loves sunrises and sunsets. He has an eye for catching the dramatic light and would rather be outside than editing inside.
Sanger’s photography business has expanded over the years after becoming a juried Tamarack artisan, through online sales and galleries, and he now has a wide range of clients.
Additionally, he has clients from across the country — giving him an opportunity to showcase West Virginia’s beauty all over the world. The loyalty of West Virginians living outside the state has also helped his business, with those folks wanting a piece of home.
