HUNTINGTON — People who may not have otherwise had a hot Thanksgiving dinner got the opportunity Tuesday evening thanks to the Salvation Army, Cabell Huntington Hospital, Bare Arms and other volunteers.
Since 2002, the Salvation Army has provided the dinner during the week of Thanksgiving.
Approximately 25 volunteers worked to prepare and serve meals to around 500 people. Cabell Huntington Hospital cooked the sides and Bare Arms Indoor Range and Training Center smoked the turkeys.
Capt. Liz Blusiewicz, commanding officer for Salvation Army of Huntington, said she views providing the dinner to the community as a personal responsibility.
“Huntington is the same as many other places across the country facing increased food costs, so the need is great here,” Blusiewicz said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit a few years ago, the Salvation Army started preparing to-go meals.
“We deliver them to seniors … and have them for others to take home to enjoy,” she said.
Blusiewicz said this holiday season she has observed an increased need for food, coats and warm clothing for homeless people.
“We have seen an increase in demand over the past few years,” she said. “We have been giving out 2,000 food boxes a month and passed out over 250 blankets. Donations of food and clothing are still needed, especially at this time of the year.”
As the Thanksgiving holiday comes to a close, the Salvation Army is looking toward the Christmas holiday with its Angel Tree program, which provides families with Christmas food and gifts for children and seniors.
“Four years ago, we began adding seniors because we wanted them to be able to have Christmas gifts to open as well as the children in need,” Blusiewicz said.
Angel Trees are at the Huntington Mall, Huntington Bank, Roosters and every Walmart in the region, according to Blusiewicz.
The Salvation Army is still taking volunteers for bell ringers and other holiday aid, including helping to put together Christmas boxes. The Salvation Army can be reached at 304-529-2401 for volunteer opportunities.
