HUNTINGTON — People who may not have otherwise had a hot Thanksgiving dinner got the opportunity Tuesday evening thanks to the Salvation Army, Cabell Huntington Hospital, Bare Arms and other volunteers.

Since 2002, the Salvation Army has provided the dinner during the week of Thanksgiving.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

