ROBERT LEE BIAS, 89, West Hamlin, died Wed. May 12, 2021; born Feb. 22, 1932, son of late Carl and Audrey Bias of West Hamlin. Widower after 60+ yrs. Marriage to Patricia S. Bias. Also predeceased by: son, Robert “Bobby” Bias Jr; sibs., Paul Bias, Mary Sowards, JoAnn Johnson. US Army Korean War veteran; Huntington Alloys 30 yr. retiree as an overhead crane operator; member of West Hamlin UMC; & Masonic Lodge #79 in Hamlin, WV; West Hamlin Town Councilman 35 years.
Viewing 11am Sat., May 15, 1pm service, McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, WV; burial in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland, WV with Masonic graveside service.