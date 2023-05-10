Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Ribfest
Buy Now

Aaron Wood (center), new owner of Ribfest, along with James Clark, director of leagues and tournaments at Quantum Sports, and Janice Saar, sales director for Quantum Party Rentals, speak to reporters Thursday about this year’s event. The 23rd annual Ribfest BBQ Festival will be held Sept. 14-17 at Charleston’s Haddad Riverfront Park.

 Submitted photo

A festival most recently held in Institute will make its way to Charleston this year.

The 23rd annual Ribfest BBQ Festival will be Sept. 14 through 17 at Haddad Riverfront Park. This year’s event will be hosted by Quantum Sports and Quantum Party Rentals.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you