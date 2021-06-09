WAYNE — A ceremony to honor and recognize Revolutionary War veteran Dr. Cary Henry Hampton is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at his gravesite in Dock’s Creek Cemetery.
The event, presented by the Wayne County Genealogical and Historical Society, will include an honor guard salute, presentation of colors, Fife and Drum Corps from Marshall University, speakers who will provide a history of Hampton, placement of a wreath and unveiling of a roadside historical marker.
The gravesite is located in the Maple Hill Section at the southern end of Dock’s Creek Cemetery on Dock’s Creek Road in Wayne County. Dock’s Creek Road is south of Ceredo and Kenova and can be accessed from either W.Va. 75 or U.S. 52.
A canopy with seating will be provided at the gravesite. The event will be free and open to the public.