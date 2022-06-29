There was something for everyone.
For 28 years, the West Virginia Coal Festival has shined as a mainstay among southern West Virginia summer activities. Residents across multiple counties block off their calendars for the annual June festival that recognizes and honors the region’s coal heritage.
On the entertainment side, with limited funding in recent years, national acts have become harder to procure.
Master promoter Bill Heaberlin and the committee for the coal festival shifted gears toward what turned into a brilliant addition: the tribute act.
Tribute acts have become all the rage on the summer fair and festival circuit and for two good reasons — quality and cost effectiveness.
A quality tribute act that develops a show and couples visual details into its performance can be extremely entertaining.
I wasn’t able to catch every performer from the Coal Festival in 2022 but I was able to take in three of them and, as a musician myself, I am not always easily impressed — but I was very impressed with the offerings this summer.
TROY CALOIS & BAND
Not a tribute act, Troy Calois & Band brought something different. They churned through a set of rockin’ country, blues and gritty rock-n-roll covers and sprinkled in a healthy dose of original offerings.
I was very impressed with these guys. I had not heard of them before the show and they did not disappoint. I would definitely go and take them in again.
Calois — the young frontman — played rhythm guitar and sang lead. He had a nice rasp to his voice and a twang that was really inviting. He was surrounded by older musicians for the most part who backed him up perfectly. The rhythm section was tight and crisp and the lead guitar playing was excellent. A job well done, gentlemen!
52nd STREET/CAPTAIN FANTASTIC
On Friday night, 52nd Street and Captain Fantastic performed and really took the crowd on a carpet ride through the catalogs of Billy Joel and Elton John.
The band came out as Billy Joel first and after 20-minute break took on the persona of Elton John.
They covered all the bases with Joel classics like “Big Shot” and the ‘70s ballad “Just the Way You Are,” they were instantly accepted by attendees. My favorite Elton John tune was “Empty Garden” and they tore through classics like “Daniel” and “Honky Cat” to the delight of a healthy crowd.
The band did use backing tracks to support a piano, lead guitar and drums, which I’m not against, but as a bass player, I was disappointed that I didn’t get to check out a fellow 4-stringer.
SAIL ON
Sail On performed on Friday night and also brought a visual element to the stage. With matching outfits and era specific instruments, the Beach Boys tribute act showed why they stay booked all summer.
They brought great vocals and crisp harmonies to the stage and even played my favorite Beach Boys tune, “Little Surfer Girl.”
The band definitely filled the area in front of the stage with dancers and they brought out some of our older population to the, show, which I though was really cool. The Beach Boys are a tough act to emulate musically and vocally and these guys really had their show together. They were impressive, despite a few technical difficulties that they hid well from the audience, which only musicians would pick up on.
Ultimately, it was a job well done by our West Virginia Coal Festival Committee and I look forward to what they come up with in 2023!