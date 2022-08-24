Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Snake Bite Death

In this photo provided by Joe Villari, with the Virginia Outdoors Foundation, William H. “Marty” Martin poses for a picture at the Bull Run Mountains Preserve in Broad Run, Va., in July 2021. Martin, a respected snake researcher who had been making significant discoveries about the species since childhood, died Aug. 3, 2022, after being bitten the day before by a timber rattler. (Joe Villari/Virginia Outdoors Foundation via AP)

 Joe Villari

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A respected snake researcher who had been making significant discoveries about the species since childhood has died after being bitten by a timber rattler.

William H. "Marty" Martin died Aug. 3 after being bitten the day before by a captive snake on the property at his home in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, according to his wife, Renee Martin.

