CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice’s decision to cut off federal enhanced unemployment benefits 12 weeks early did not improve state employment rates or reduce unemployment rolls, but coincided with a sharp spike in West Virginia households experiencing financial hardships, an analysis released Thursday shows.
“With the pandemic still ongoing and the economy still recovering, West Virginia chose to prematurely end these benefits based on a fictitious and discredited narrative of lazy workers abusing pandemic unemployment benefits to avoid returning to work. And in doing so, West Virginia not only failed to boost employment, but also needlessly harmed struggling workers and undermined our economic recovery,” the report from the West Virginia Center for Budget and Policy concluded.
Justice announced in May he was cutting off the $300-a-week supplemental benefit for unemployed West Virginians and eliminating a companion $300 a week benefit for self-employed and gig workers on June 19, citing claims from some employers that they were having difficulty filling job vacancies.
“A lot, lot, lot of folks are scamming the system,” Justice said of those accepting the enhanced benefits, adding, “West Virginians have access to thousands of jobs right now. We want everybody back to work.”
Justice at the time conceded that cutting off benefits to 42,000 unemployed and self-employed West Virginians would hurt some “vulnerable folks” and take about $150 million of federal funding out of the state economy, but said, “wages trump unemployment dollars. That’s all there is to it.”
According to the analysis by Sean O’Leary, senior analyst for the Center for Budget and Policy, state employment figures have actually declined since Justice cut off the benefits, with employed West Virginians dropping from 53.3% of the population to 52.3%.Likewise, he found that state unemployment claims were dropping by an average of 608 claims a week prior to the June 19 cutoff, but have declined to an average of 483 fewer unemployment claims a week since the cutoff.
Meanwhile, according to the Census Household Pulse Survey, the number of adults in West Virginia who had reported difficulty in paying weekly household expenses jumped after the cutoff, going from 24.6% of adults for the week of June 7 to 33.8% of adults for the week of Aug. 2.
Prior to the cutoff, the percentage of adults experiencing difficulty paying weekly household expenses had been steadily declining throughout the first half of the year, the report found.
O’Leary said his research focused entirely on West Virginia, but cited a University of Massachusetts/Amherst study that found the same pattern occurred in all 26 states where governors — 25 Republicans and one Democrat — cut off the enhanced unemployment benefits early.
“Claims aren’t falling any faster, employment rates didn’t increase, but financial hardship did,” he said.
The enhanced benefits were part of an extension of a federal pandemic relief stimulus package approved by Democratic members of Congress.
The Governor’s Office did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.