HUNTINGTON — One week before a plane crash claimed 75 members of the Huntington community, Bob Bronger visited Marshall University for the very first time.
He attended the football game at Fairfield Stadium on Nov. 7, 1970, and watched the Herd snap a four-game losing streak with a 20-17 victory over Kent State University.
He was recruited by then-assistant coach Red Dawson, and would play under him one year later in 1971 on a team nicknamed the Young Thundering Herd, a nod to the group of players and coaches who brought the team back to life after tragedy struck when Southern Airways Flight 932 wrecked, killing all who were on board.
Saturday morning, Bronger visited again. It’s not the first time he’s been back, but this visit was special for him as he served as the keynote speaker for the 11th annual spring fountain ceremony held on the Memorial Student Center Plaza.
The ceremony represents rebirth, new life and a new season for Marshall University as the fountain is turned back on from its dormant state after being turned off in the fall.
“When you’re here and the water is running, it’s very peaceful,” Bronger said. “The water is renewing. Every time I have something where I’m facing adversity in my life ... for me, I always come back to this.”
He spoke of the impact that the Marshall community has had on him personally, and the stories and memories he carries with him daily as a result.
Bronger showed an image taken during the filming of “We Are Marshall” with members of the Young Thundering Herd standing in front of the rising sun at Spring Hill Cemetery, their long shadows cast over the graves of six players buried there.
“I have images of the fountain. Images of all the people who suffered that day,” Bronger said, speaking of both the lives lost and those who lost loved ones and close friends on Nov. 14, 1970. “That right there, if you just put yourself in those positions, you can draw strength and get through anything and it’s truly helped me in a lot of different ways.”
Following Bronger’s address, Dawson joined Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears to give the order to turn the fountain back on, which was an emotional moment for both.
It was Spears’ first experience at any fountain ceremony at Marshall, spring or fall, after being hired as the athletic director just weeks ago.
“It could be said that it’s the tragedy that ties this community together but I do think it’s even bigger than that,” Spears said. “There is something so special about this community. It draws you in.”