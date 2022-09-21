Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy announces development in Ravenswood

Berkshire Hathaway Energy Renewables President and CEO Alicia Knapp addresses the audience beside Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston.

 Courtesy of West Virginia Governor's Office

CHARLESTON — Manufacturing is returning to a piece of property in Jackson County that has been dormant since at least 2015.

Precision Castparts Corp., a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy Renewables, will open a titanium aerospace parts manufacturing facility on the former site of Century Aluminum in Ravenswood, West Virginia, officials announced last week.

Lacie Pierson covers politics for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

