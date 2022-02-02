CHARLESTON — Many people are sick with seasonal illness or with COVID-19. When sicknesses increase, the use of medicines to lessen fevers and body aches increases.
Acetaminophen is a medicine readily available without a prescription to reduce fevers and treat the pain from headaches and body aches. Examples of products containing acetaminophen include Tylenol products, Panadol, Nyquil products and St. Joseph Aspirin Free. If used correctly, acetaminophen is safe and effective. However, taking more than the labeled amount is not more effective and can be life-threatening.
Acetaminophen safety tips for adults
Never take more than the maximum recommended dose of acetaminophen. The most you can take in a day is found on the label. For adults, this is three doses of two, 500-milligram tablets in one day.
Never take more than one medicine that contains acetaminophen. Always look at the medication labels for ingredients. For example, Tylenol products would name acetaminophen as an ingredient.
If you are not feeling well, make a note of the time you took a dose. This will prevent mistakes made by forgetting if you have already taken three doses or not.
Acetaminophen safety tips for children
Make sure children get medicine made for children, not adult medicine.
Always double-check the dose based on your child’s weight.
When using liquid medicine, always wipe off the top of the medicine bottle before putting on the lid to make sure the child safety cap works.
Always use the correct medicine dosing device, such as a medication syringe.
Put the medicine up and away immediately after use to avoid unintentional poisonings than can occur when children try to take more medicine or their sibling drinks it.
If alternating acetaminophen with ibuprofen
If alternating between acetaminophen and ibuprofen (e.g. Advil, Motrin), track the time each medicine is given. Mistakes when alternating medicines can cause medication overdoses.
If a medication mistake or dosing error occurs, call the West Virginia Poison Center at 800-222-1222 immediately. Do not wait for symptoms to appear.
The West Virginia Poison Center provides comprehensive emergency poison information, prevention and educational resources to West Virginians 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The WVPC is staffed by nurses, pharmacists and physicians with special training in treatment of poisonings. Located in Charleston, the WVPC is part of the West Virginia University-Charleston Division. Contact them at 800-222-1222 or online at www.wvpoisoncenter.org.