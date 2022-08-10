Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

PRINCETON, W.Va. — After years of planning and preparation, major projects in dam rehabilitation in Mercer County are on a faster track now, with the first possibly starting next year.

Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer said the three projects — Dan Hale Reservoir, Glenwood Park and James P. Bailey Lake — will include draining the lakes, installing high tech equipment at the bottom to monitor levels and modernizing all aspects of the dam to bring it up to current standards.

Recommended for you