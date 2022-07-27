Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — An ever-increasing number of Americans continue to pursue recreational fishing as a source of enjoyment and a remedy for stress and anxiety, according to new data from the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation ‘s (RBFF) 2022 Special Report on Fishing.

Recreational fishing continues to reach new and diverse audiences according to a new industry study from the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation. The 2022 Special Report on fishing emphasizes a positive overall participation trend that began in 2015.

