HUNTINGTON — Before Huntington shifted from being known as ground zero of the national opioid crisis and into the “city of solutions,” there was Recovery Point West Virginia.

The nonprofit originated as The Healing Place of Huntington in 2011 with just 10 beds and using a model developed in Kentucky. In the decade since, the program has grown into Bluefield, Charleston and Parkersburg, and offers nearly 350 beds available for people seeking refuge from substance use disorder.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

