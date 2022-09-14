Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A farmer-turned-mountain guide who recently became the first person to climb all of the world's 14 highest peaks two times is deciding whether he should retire.

"I think I want to quit climbing high mountains and travel to foreign countries as a tourist for a while," Sanu Sherpa said Friday in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu.

