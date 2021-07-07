CHARLESTON — Rapper Moneybagg Yo is coming to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium Aug. 8.
The rapper is known for a variety of songs including the hits, “Time Today,” “Said Sum” and “Rookie of the Year.”
His fourth studio record, “A Gangsta’s Pain,” was released April 23 and is certified gold.
The album features appearances by Future, Polo G, Lil Durk and Pharrell Williams, among others
Tickets for the Aug. 8 show are on sale now and start at $50.
For more information, call 800-745-3000, visit the Charleston Coliseum box office or go to www.ticketmaster.com.