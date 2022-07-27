Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High near 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Signs are displayed at a tent during a 2021 health event in Charleston where volunteers gave free doses of naloxone. The drug reverses the effects of an opioid overdose by helping the person breathe again.
HUNTINGTON — Minorities were disproportionately affected by overdose deaths in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic as overdose rates hit a historic high.
According to newly released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020 overdose death rates increased 44% for Black people and 39% for American Indian and Alaskan natives compared to 2019, a CDC Vital Signs Report released Tuesday said. Overdose deaths rates for white people — which saw a 24% increase — are also at an all-time high.
CDC Acting Principal Deputy Director Dr. Debra Houry said the increase in deaths and disparities is alarming and encouraged stakeholders to find a way to integrate more diverse culture into their programs to make them more welcoming to those who need treatment.
“Overdose deaths are preventable, and we must redouble our efforts to make overdose prevention a priority,” she said. “We will continue to support and work collaboratively with communities. ... Providing tailored tools and resources to combat overdose and address underlying risk factors will ultimately help reduce health disparities and save lives.”
While West Virginia saw promise in reducing overdoses and drug-related deaths in the year before the pandemic, any headway made was reversed because of a disruption in access to prevention, treatment, harm reduction and support services, all which provide human interaction needed in successful recovery.
West Virginia saw opioid overdoses jump from 675 in 2019 to 1,136 the next year.
The CDC report found in 2020 the overdose rate among Black males 65 or older was almost seven times that of a white male of the same age. Black people aged 15 to 24 years old experienced the largest increase at 86%. Overdose death rates for American Indians and Native Alaskan women aged 25 to 44 was two times that of a white woman of the same age.
The overdose death rates are calculated by the number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people. The report includes overdose data from 25 states — including West Virginia — and the District of Columbia.
During a press conference Tuesday, Houry said while more recent data is being processed, the crisis is continuing at a historically high level due to poly-substance use and a rise in fentanyl usage, typically mixed into drugs without the users’ knowledge or consent.
Houry said health disparities continue to be a serious public health risk that affects the well being of millions of Americans and said the CDC recognizes the systemic nature of the inequities and now is the time to provide communities with the resources needed to fix that.
“While we have made so much progress in treating substance use disorders as chronic conditions, rather than moral failings, there’s still more work to do, including making sure that all people who need services can get them,” she said.
Among those who overdosed, a history of receiving substance use treatment was uncommon for minorities. Only 1 in 12 Black people and 1 in 10 American and Alaskan natives had received treatment.
Houry said prevention starts at reducing adverse childhood experiences and raising awareness about how lethal using illicit drugs can be. Expanding access to treatment and recovery support services is important as well, including expanding access to naloxone — an overdose reducing drug — and fentanyl testing strips.
During a February presentation to the West Virginia House of Delegates Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse Committee, Dr. Matthew Christiansen, director of the Office of Drug Control Policy for the state Department of Health and Human Resources, said data also shows a decrease in emergency department runs as the supply of naloxone increases in a county.
The report showed higher availability of treatment services does not mean improved access to care for minorities, however. This could be due to barriers to care and health care mistrust, or health care biases, among other things, the report said.
Integrating culture into recovery programs, treatment and education through trusted messengers to help address the disparities would be a start to fixing the disparities, the report said. Finding ways to reduce stigma around treatment and recovery within those communities is also important.
Houry also added the importance of expanding healthcare access to include telehealth appointments and said help with transportation and child care would also go a long way in helping recovery.
Any person looking for help with substance abuse, including inmates, can contact the state hotline for guidance 24 hours a day at 844-435-7498 or visit help4wv.com.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.