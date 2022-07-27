Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Overdose Deaths
Buy Now

Signs are displayed at a tent during a 2021 health event in Charleston where volunteers gave free doses of naloxone. The drug reverses the effects of an opioid overdose by helping the person breathe again.

 John Raby | The Associated Press

HUNTINGTON — Minorities were disproportionately affected by overdose deaths in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic as overdose rates hit a historic high.

According to newly released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020 overdose death rates increased 44% for Black people and 39% for American Indian and Alaskan natives compared to 2019, a CDC Vital Signs Report released Tuesday said. Overdose deaths rates for white people — which saw a 24% increase — are also at an all-time high.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Recommended for you