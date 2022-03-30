QUINNIMONT — Unlike other early New River Gorge coal towns, Quinnimont was built on a rare tract of wide, flat land at the bottom of the rugged canyon.
The first white settlement in the Gorge was established here in 1827, when Jacob Smith, a War of 1812 veteran from Greenbrier County, built a two-story log home on a 1,017-acre tract of bottomland stretching from the mouth of Piney Creek to the mouth of Laurel Creek.
Smith, twice widowed and the father of 25 children, cleared and farmed the land, along with three families who moved to the site. The settlement was later named Quinnimont, a tribute, in Latin, to the five mountains that surrounded the community.
By the time Joseph L. Beury arrived here in 1872 to scout out potential coal mine sites, he found fertile farmland, a newly opened iron furnace and a new C&O rail line nearing completion through the Gorge. Liking what he saw, Beury obtained backing from a pair of Connecticut financiers and began building a coal camp on the bottomland while opening a mine portal on a steep slope 600 feet above the townsite.
The son of a coal operator in Pennsylvania’s anthracite belt, Beury enlisted as a private in the Union Army shortly after the outbreak of the Civil War. By the time the war ended, he had been elevated to the rank of captain. He returned to Pennsylvania, worked as a mine superintendent, and soon became embroiled in a dispute with the Molly Maguires, a clandestine Irish-American labor group that made no secret of its willingness to use violence to leverage improvements in working conditions and pay.
Threats the Molly Maguires allegedly made on Beury’s life at least partially motivated his visit to Southern West Virginia to investigate new coal mining opportunities, according to an industrial history of the Gorge commissioned by the National Park Service.
Two years before Beury arrived here, the Quinnimont Charter Oak and Iron Company had built a blast furnace near the mouth of Laurel Creek and begun producing pig iron. Coal from a mine about 1.5 miles up Laurel Creek was shipped to the furnace by a small branch line railroad.
In September 1873, about one year after he began developing his mine and coal camp, Beury became the first operator to deliver a shipment of New River Gorge coal to a buyer on the new C&O Railway line. In his early years of operation, nearly all the coal from Beury’s New River Coal Company mine at Quinnimont was shipped to the Longdale Iron Company’s furnaces near Clifton Forge, Virginia.
Three years after opening his mine, Beury, in partnership with coal operators Jenkin Jones, John Freemen and Thomas Davis, opened the Fire Creek Coal & Coke Co., the first of a half-dozen New River Gorge mines he would later operate. He would later operate additional mines in the Pocahontas coal field to the south.
Beury, the self-named company town he built in 1881 to serve his Echo Mine a few miles downriver from Thurmond, became the site of the coal operator’s home — a 23-room mansion where he lived with his wife and four children. The mansion grounds included greenhouses, a swimming pool and a stable. In summer months, a small stream was diverted to a channel running beneath the mansion to provide a primitive air conditioning system.
Beury branched into other business ventures there, including building and operating a beer brewery and bottling plant.
By 1900, Quinnimont was home to about 500 miners and family members, most of them immigrants from the United Kingdom, Italy or Poland, or Black workers recruited from Virginia and other southern states. The town had separate schools and churches for Blacks and whites, in accordance with Jim Crow laws of the era, and company housing was allocated in ethnic and racial clusters. The company operated a general store, hotel, boarding houses and baseball diamonds, and was served by a post office.
The town became an important staging site for the C&O Railway, and remains an active railyard for CSX.
While activity at Quinnimont peaked in the early 1900s, it continued to produce coal into the 1950s. Although the town’s businesses, schools and post office have all since closed, portions of the town remain occupied, though sparsely populated.
Foundation stones, stone walls and the remnants of stair steps overgrown with brush and briers can be found along the banks of Laurel Creek. The town’s two churches remain standing on a bluff overlooking the townsite.
The town’s most visible remnant can be glimpsed in a well-tended patch of lawn at the rear of a private home along W.Va. 41. A 25-foot-tall, 55-ton granite monument built to honor Beury’s memory was erected there in 1921.
According to a plaque at the base of the monument, “The first New River Smokeless Coal was mined and shipped from Fire Creek Seam at Quinnimont by Joseph Lawton Beury in 1873. This monument erected by his coal associates in New River District.”
Beury was a millionaire and one of the largest coal operators in West Virginia when he died in his mansion in 1903 at the age of 61.
Most of the unoccupied land at Quinnimont is now part of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. The townsite is located off W.Va. 41, about one mile east of the Prince Amtrak station.