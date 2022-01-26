HURRICANE, W.Va. — Quilt shops provide a place to socialize, to learn and, since the pandemic started, a spot to have access to materials for face masks.
To acknowledge the impact local quilters have on their communities, Gov. Jim Justice proclaimed Jan. 22 as Quilt Shop Day in West Virginia.
“Quilting is an art form. It’s part of our heritage, living in the Appalachian region. This is our culture, and we have been passing it down for years and hopefully many years to come,” said Phyllis Handley, owner of Quilts by Phyllis in Hurricane, West Virginia.
Handley, a Hamlin resident, has been quilting since her mother taught her when she was young, but even Detroit native and owner of WV Quilt, Michelle Hill, appreciates the West Virginia quilting communities.
Hill moved to West Virginia in 1969 with her parents.
“West Virginia is truly my home. I have no plans on going anywhere else except for right here in West Virginia,” Hill said.
In 1999, Hill sent quilt orders via eBay from an extended building of her parents’ warehouse, David Hill Limited Stamps and Coins, until 2005 when she opened WV Quilt, which is located in Barboursville. Hill would work for the factory and go to her own office when she had free time.
The proclamation Justice signed states that when “the entire world seemed to ‘rip’ apart due to the pandemic, quilters and seamstresses, with the support of their local quilt shops, labored tirelessly to stitch their communities back together. Indeed, many spent countless hours under sewing machine lights creating tens of thousands of face masks to protect health care workers and front-line workers.”
Although Handley closed her shop for the first seven weeks of the pandemic, she and other local quilters in Hurricane made masks to give to anyone in the community. Handley said she explained the process of making masks to beginners on the phone.
Hill loved that quilting communities all over the nation were providing free resources right outside their shops.
“I had a little mask army myself in the shop,” Hill said. “My friend from Cayman Islands was stuck with me when the pandemic started, so it was me and her, and even the Lions Club came together to make masks. Someone was cutting; someone was sewing; someone was turning it around; someone was ironing it. Between just us, we stopped counting at 10,000 masks.”
COVID-19 created a larger quilting community, but Handley said it has backed up shipping.
“There’s not an inch of fabric in the shop from the United States. That’s a problem. I used to order two to three months out, and I have to order nine months to a year out now. I have already ordered for Christmas next year,” Handley said.
She said the fabric that arrived at the shop last week should have arrived in August 2021.
The pandemic inspired quilters to make a mass number of masks to help those in need, but quilting shops have always been a place for people to socialize and help each other.
Handley said she has weekly classes in her shop where customers or friends can come in and work on their own projects. She said the customers, typically retired or widowed, find the meetings therapeutic and have been coming for 25 years.
“Women gather, chit-chat, gossip and do all that good stuff. They will just come right in. It’s been a good thing,” Handley said. “Sometimes this is the only place where they get human interaction all week. It’s nice seeing friendships develop in here.”
Even experienced quilters like Handley learn from the other women who come into the shop, and vice-versa.
“I have been sewing all my life and I still learn from them. It’s an amazing experience. I love the women that come,” said Connie Allman, of St. Albans, West Virginia.
Hill has also benefited from classes held in quilt shops, including her own.
“I personally like to find the faster or economical way to do things,” Hill said.
She invented the Chenille Sew Easy — a complete kit of chenille strips, papers, brush and four quilt patterns — after realizing in a class how time-consuming it was to make sure the lines were even.
“I wanted perfection,” Hill said. “I wanted my lines and width of chenille to be exactly perfect. When I was cutting and sewing, nothing was uniform. I knew I needed to do something.”
Hill said she has noticed 30-year-olds coming in her shop for quilting materials.
“Even with my generation, when we were in our 30s, we started getting more into quilting,” she said. “I really think it was because of the traditional teaching from our parents and grandparents. It’s kind of embedded in us.”
Hill said she also worries about younger generations relying on online shopping versus buying their quilting supplies locally.
“Two years before COVID, it started to get really easy to click and buy on the internet. We will have the 20- to 30-year-olds come in; they will scan our barcodes and before they leave the shop, they have already bought it somewhere else. This is an issue,” Hill said. “If I don’t have the product on hand, I am always welcoming, trying to find it with another company. But to just come in and purchase it walking out the door, with Amazon or another company that is offering it (for) a dollar less, is scary. They are going to find out one day that there will be no place that you can come in and take a barcode and buy it online, because we will not exist.”
Hill said communities need small businesses to provide resources and assistance.
“If our quilt shops are gone, it will be a trickle-down effect — you will lose your teachers; you will lose the opportunity to see what you are buying; you are losing the opportunity to have a downtown store working with you on things that matter to you,” Hill said. “I will give you the time of day to explain anything in my store. Will someone do that for you online? Probably not.”