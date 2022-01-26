HURRICANE, W.Va. — For only $209,000, you can come in today and drive one away at Martin’s Peterbilt.
In fact, someone recently did just that. The black Peterbilt showroom truck fetched that price, though it was a 2020 model with 100,000 miles on it.
Martin’s Peterbilt manages to get about 10 to 15 new Peterbilts or Kenworths in a month. They are presold.
Just like their car sales brethren, supply chain problems have crippled new big truck sales, making them scarce and more expensive. The 2020 truck in Martin’s showroom would have cost $170,000 last year, dealership manager Jonathan Wright said.
As with cars, the main problem remains the scarcity of microchips and the rare earth minerals essential in their manufacture. The lack of both, of course, can be blamed on the two-year-old COVID-19 pandemic and the related backlog of cargo ships off the coast of California.
Martin’s Peterbilt owns its own plane. It also has buyers fly commercial, searching high and low for inventory. Sometimes their customers drive in.
“The whole flow is just messed up, but we’re not struggling,” Wright said. “We’ve found ways that are outside the box, but we’ve kept things rolling regardless.”
Wright and father Larry, as well as the Kentucky-based Martin ownership family, aren’t pushing the panic button. Just the opposite. Martin’s Peterbilt took the plunge last summer on a $5.6 million facility just off the Hurricane exit of Interstate 64. The Wrights are longtime employees of the Martins, who started their business in eastern Kentucky before establishing a Putnam County presence in 2013, near Midway Ford and the current spot.
Now the trucking empire extends from the Kentucky locations of London, Lexington, Pikeville and Paintsville. Hurricane is its only West Virginia outpost. At the time of the Martins’ move to Putnam, no other Peterbilt dealership existed. There is now one in Wheeling.
The interior of the new Hurricane shop is glossy and detailed, with a snappy red-and-gray paint scheme. Cleanliness is paramount, both in the lobby and even in the garage. From an upstairs office boasting large glass windows, a viewer can watch a crew of mechanics working like bees.
Truck repairs are a more important part of business than ever. With sales of new vehicles squeezed, trucking fleets have no choice but to hold onto their trucks longer. And that means parts are hard to find.
“It makes it hard to keep trucks on the road if you haven’t gotten the parts to fix them,” says mechanic Timothy Zima. “The customer gets frustrated; we get frustrated.”
A prime example, Jonathan Wright said last week, was the arrival of a 2005 Kenworth that needs a Caterpillar engine. Caterpillar no longer puts engines in trucks.
“Normally I would have everything needed to complete the rebuild issue,” he said. “Now I’m having to piece the parts together. It’s not what it used to be. That’s what I mean about thinking outside the box.”
Trucking has been hit from all angles by the supply chain/worker shortage tsunami. New trucks are hard to find; older trucks break down, requiring parts that are hard to find. If they’re found, a trucker may or may not be available to drive them to their destination. It’s a vicious circle.
“Not everybody wants to be away from their family for two or three weeks at a time,” said Larry Wright.
Putnam County Commissioner Ron Foster runs his own trucking fleet, Foster Supply Inc. Truck fleets — while potentially subject to the same shortages affecting other businesses — find themselves in better shape than others in need of freight delivery.
“We have our own fleet of delivery vehicles that can deliver on relatively short notice,” Foster said. “Businesses not having delivery fleets must rely on others. With the trucking industry short on drivers and lacking new truck availability, those without fleets may lose significant business.”
Foster says businesses should do anything they can to keep inventory on hand, instead of skimping on spending. “Just the opposite approach may yield better results. Many times customers buy from you because it is in stock. They simply cannot wait for products from others while idling equipment or manpower.”
Foster says he has made supply chain hell into a quasi-heaven, recording near-record sales. He orders well in advance and in much larger quantities. “This avoids long waits for materials and shutting down production,” he said.
Despite the present industry turmoil, the Wrights do well to be managing a Peterbilt dealership. Peterbilt’s parent company, Paccar, also owns the Kenworth brand. Both are considered premium trucks.
“Buying a Peterbilt is like buying a Harley-Davidson instead of a Suzuki,” Jonathan Wright said.
Wright said some people wander in just to be near the kind of gargantuan vehicles they’ve seen a million times on the road.
“A lot of people come up here and just want to sit inside of a Peterbilt,” Wright said. “They don’t really know how big they are until you get to stand beside one or get into one.”