Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

West Virginia ratepayers always were going to pay significantly more for gas this winter, given the state Public Service Commission’s system of allowing gas utilities to recover what it cost them to purchase gas from their suppliers. Now, utility regulators have determined how much more most gas utility customers will be paying — for now.

The Public Service Commission has ruled that Mountaineer Gas and Hope Gas customers will see their average monthly residential bills increase by 15% and 28%, respectively.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Recommended for you