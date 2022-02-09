HUNTINGTON — The United States has reached a plea deal with former West Virginia delegate Derrick Evans for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the nation’s Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Evans, 36, of Wayne County, had been set for his first hearing in months on Friday, but instead Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn E. Fifield on Thursday filed a motion to continue, stating the parties had reached a plea deal and needed additional time to complete the necessary paperwork.
Evans’ counsel has asked for a plea hearing in February because his attorney is in the midst of retiring, Fifield said in asking for a two-week continuance. The hearing will now take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14.
Evans filmed himself, posting a now-deleted video live on Facebook, as he pushed forward into the Capitol in a sea of people while screaming, “Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!”
That video and his status as a state politician made it easy for Evans to become one of the first participants to be identified and later charged by investigators. Hundreds have been charged after thousands of people appeared outside the grounds, breaching police lines and entering the building in an attempt to interrupt Congress as it neared certification of the 2020 presidential election.
The U.S. attorney over the case said there was an ongoing and productive conversation leading to the resolution of the case previously.
FBI agents referred to Evans’ livestream in the initial criminal complaint against him.
He had initially been indicted on misdemeanors, but an indictment handed up in June added a charge of obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.
He had previously pleaded not guilty.
Evans was elected to the House of Delegates from Wayne County in November 2020 and sworn into office that December, but he resigned following his arrest at home by federal agents investigating him.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.