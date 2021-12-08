HUNTINGTON — Progress is being made in the Special Metals strike negotiations, according to union and company officials.
“The parties met this week and had productive discussions,” David Dugan, director of corporate communications at Oregon-based Precision Castparts, Special Metals’ parent company, said in a prepared statement. “Special Metals is continuing to negotiate with the union in good faith so that we can reach a fair agreement. We look forward to our next meeting on December 14th with the union and a federal mediator present.”
United Steel Workers Local 40 President Chad Thompson says discussion Tuesday and Wednesday went well, and he credited the federal mediator for the productive meetings.
“She was able to open both sides up some and got things moving a little,” he said. “We had some really good discussions, and we look forward to the meetings on the 14th and 15th of this month.”
Thompson said an agreement on a new contract offer and vote by union members before Christmas is his hope.
“It’s possible if things go really well with these next meetings,” he said. “Things would have to go extremely good, but it is possible.”
About 450 union workers began the strike at Special Metals on Oct. 1 after the union and company failed to reach a new collective bargaining agreement to replace the previous three-year agreement that expired Sept. 30.
Union members list safety issues, length of time for temporary job assignments, vacation time and health care as a few reasons for the strike.
Special Metals said it has contingency plans in place to keep the plant operating while striking union workers picket outside.
“Meanwhile, we intend to continue operating our facility,” Dugan said in his email.
Special Metals is the largest nickel alloy plant in the world. The facility is owned by Berkshire Hathaway and its billionaire CEO Warren Buffett and operated by subsidiary Precision Castparts (PCC).
The facility produces alloys critical to military jet engines and commercial aircraft, deep sea oil rigs and other equipment for operation in high-temperature and — pressure environments.
