IRONTON — The multi-award-winning documentary film, “Peerless City,” which has screened at several regional film festivals, will be playing at Ohio University Southern Campus, in Bowman Auditorium, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.
The event is free, but registration is required.
“Peerless City” documents the story of Portsmouth, Ohio, a once-booming port city on the Scioto River that later became known as the “pill mill capital of America” and was blamed for starting the opioid epidemic. Co-director Amanda Page, who is from Portsmouth, tells the story of the city from its days of bustling industry when it was called a peerless city to its challenges in the recent past and the city’s forward-looking recovery efforts.
Although the film focuses on Portsmouth, viewers in nearby Ironton and beyond will relate to its story.
“Like a lot of communities in Appalachia, especially in river cities in Appalachia, Portsmouth was hit hard by deindustrialization, the loss of its major employers, and the loss of quite a bit of its population, then it was hit hard by the opioid epidemic,” Page said in a news release. “Taking a look at the history of Portsmouth the way we are in this film and its recovery efforts will offer people in other cities similar to Portsmouth a glimpse of how they can look at their own communities and start to develop a sense of greater pride and a sense of recovery for those communities.”
Page is a graduate of Ohio University, who began her college journey at the Southern campus, and will be present to discuss the film and answer audience questions.
“‘Peerless City’ is a historical film in that it covers certain historical aspects of the city of Portsmouth, and I really learned how important history was to me from sitting in lectures with [professor emeritus] Dr. Leith,” Page said. “I took American History with him and I’ll never forget how I could listen to him talk about history forever. When I designed my own major, I kept history as a significant portion of my curriculum –– and that all started at OU Southern. It’s important to come back to OU Southern because I consider it a home.”
“Peerless City” was made possible through funding from Ohio Humanities and the Ohio Arts Council. For more information on the film and to watch the trailer, visit https://www.peerlesscity.com/.
For questions about the screening in Ironton specifically, contact Barbara Biggs via email at costas@ohio.edu or by phone at 740-533-4622.