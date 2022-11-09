Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — The multi-award-winning documentary film, “Peerless City,” which has screened at several regional film festivals, will be playing at Ohio University Southern Campus, in Bowman Auditorium, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.

The event is free, but registration is required.

