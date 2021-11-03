HUNTINGTON — If you think the only flavor for popcorn is butter — or maybe cheddar cheese — well, then, your taste buds are in for a 21st century treat.
“This year, our Mocha has been really popular. That’s chocolate popcorn flavored with coffee,” said Gail Enochs, as she poured a cupful of kernels into a hot kettle at the ScragglePop Kettlecorn shop at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.
Mocha popcorn? Oh, friends, we are just getting started.
Of course there’s Pumpkin Spice, but there’s also Caramel Apple, Cookies ’n’ Cream, Cherry Cordial — a batch of chocolate and a batch of cherry blended together — Monkey Business — which is a blend of chocolate and banana flavors — and something called Scragglefruit: one batch each of cherry, blue raspberry, grape, banana and green apple flavors all blended together.
“It’s kind of like Froot Loops,” said Enochs.
As she dumped a kettle full of freshly popped vanilla popcorn, she began working on the next batch, adding oil, corn, sugar and a bright blue flavoring.
“This is our Blueberry Vanilla,” she said. “It’s really popular with (University of Kentucky) fans.”
And lest you think the flavors are all sweet, “People love the dill pickle flavor. And there’s pizza; there’s spicy buffalo.”
October is National Popcorn Month. It’s a year-round treat, but popcorn consumption (ahem) explodes this time of year. The American public consumes some 15 billion quarts every year, according to the Chicago-based Popcorn Board.
But a few years back, thanks to the ease of microwave popcorn, the industry needed a creative jolt. And they found it with the advent of flavored popcorn.
Just ask Dale Scragg. He and his wife, Stephanie, started ScragglePop with one kettle, making and selling kettle corn — a slightly sweeter, still-salty version of traditional popcorn — as a part-time gig in 2008.
“We started it in our garage, from the ground up,” said Scragg.
They began selling at events, including RibFest and the Cherokee Indian Festival and Pow Wow on the North Carolina Indian reservation where his wife’s family lives.
“We started doing more stuff at the Mountain Health Arena,” he said. “And then Marshall called us and wanted us to start doing their ballgames.”
That, as they say, was a game-changer.
“We had a tent set up with our kettle and everything under the tent, and that’s the way we ran for a long time,” Scragg said.
In 2013, they brought in Kevin and Leesa West, friends from church with the background to help them grow the business.
“After they connected with the business, it was just a brush fire. It went fast. We went from one kettle to now we have four, tons of fundraisers. We probably have 10-15 fundraisers running about every week” for schools and nonprofit groups, he said.
They also began venturing out into new flavors: caramel and cheddar, butter, and a caramel-cheddar blend, not using the “snowflake” kernels available in most grocery stores, but the more expensive “mushroom” kernels.
“Regular popcorn, when it pops, you’ll notice it’s just small, jagged, very tiny, lots of husk. Ours are, like, twice the size of that with a big round ball” that carries lots of flavor, Scragg said.
“We just started experimenting with different flavors and just kept adding to them … we do a caramel with a coffee, so it’s like a cappuccino, which people really like.”
The flavors come from suppliers — but the blends? That’s all them, and relies heavily on a trial-and-error method.
“I haven’t been able to get a good birthday cake flavor,” said Enochs.
The funny thing is, she added, people love the variety — but what really draws them in? The most traditional popcorn flavor there is.
“When we pop butter, people come flocking in. They start following their noses,” said Enochs.