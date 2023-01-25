Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Sean Hornbuckle

Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, speaks in support of a proposed amendment to House Bill 2526 during Wednesday's floor session at the state Capitol. 

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

Gov. Jim Justice’s proposal to cut the personal income tax by 50% over three years is now in the hands of the West Virginia Senate.

The Senate received House Bill 2526 during its 11 a.m. floor session Thursday and referred it to the Finance Committee. The House of Delegates advanced the bill Wednesday on a 95-2 vote, with three members absent.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

Recommended for you