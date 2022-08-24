Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall Artists Series will feature the return of a full season of shows and events for its 86th season.

Since 1936, the Marshall Artists Series has served as the cultural center for Marshall University students and the surrounding communities, cultivating a greater understanding and appreciation of professional performing arts through a variety of programs.

