HUNTINGTON — The Marshall Artists Series will feature the return of a full season of shows and events for its 86th season.
Since 1936, the Marshall Artists Series has served as the cultural center for Marshall University students and the surrounding communities, cultivating a greater understanding and appreciation of professional performing arts through a variety of programs.
“As the 86th season of the Marshall Artists Series approaches, I am both honored and thrilled to invite our students and the community to once again join us for a season of first-rate entertainment and cultural experiences,” said Marshall President Brad D. Smith in a news release. “This series — and the exceptional musicians, entertainers and speakers that it brings to Huntington — is one of the things that makes our university and community an amazing place. It is a tremendous opportunity for Marshall students, many of whom are first-generation college students, to have exposure to world-class art and thinkers that they may never otherwise see.
“The generosity of our community supporters makes it possible, and I offer sincere gratitude for their contributions to the arts, helping our students and neighbors continue to enjoy these experiences and enrich their lives through art.”
The 2022-23 lineup opens with a night of comedy by “SNL’s” Mikey Day, and closes with a 60-piece orchestra performing the hits of Sir Elton John with the Oscar-winning film “Rocketman” on the big screen. In between, enjoy music, film, comedy, dance and holiday-themed specials.
Baxter Series
The 2022-23 Baxter Series will kick off with Broadway’s “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” — the ultimate tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. This musical odyssey explores Aretha Franklin’s life of love, tragedy and triumph, starring a live band, vocalists and a night full of Franklin’s timeless music.
Then, world-renowned saxophonist “Dave Koz & Friends’ 25th Anniversary Christmas Show” comes to the Keith-Albee at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Koz will be joined by his friends — jazz music icons: pianist David Benoit, trumpeter Rick Braun, guitarist Peter White and vocalist Rebecca Jade. Koz and Friends will perform renditions of Christmas classics, as well as a Chanukah medley.
Celebrating its 45-year legacy, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago leaps onto the stage of the Keith-Albee at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, with new works by choreographers Amy Hall Garner, Kyle Abraham, Spenser Theberge, Ohad Nahari and Asure Barton. Hubbard Street has been one of the most original forces in contemporary dance — bringing top choreographers to Chicago and beyond.
Mount Series
The 2022-23 Mount Series will feature “SNL” writer and cast member Mikey Day, who presents an evening of standup and Q&A at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Day became a featured cast member on “SNL” after joining the show as a writer. He gained recognition for his popular “Haunted Elevator (featuring David S. Pumpkins)” sketch with Tom Hanks, as well as his Donald Trump Jr. impression. This show will feature adult content.
Multiple Grammy award-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band will rock the stage of the Keith-Albee at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. The 12-piece powerhouse band led by husband/wife duo Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi frequently sells out and has “created some of their generation’s best roots-rock music,” according to NPR. Tedeschi Trucks Band delivers a sound and message that taps into tradition, while also pushing the edges of American music with a genre-defying collection that is all their own.
“Rocketman,” the Oscar-winning musical film about the life of iconic musician Sir Elton John, will be presented live in concert with a 60-piece orchestra, performing its soundtrack live to picture at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2023. The film will be shown on the Keith-Albee’s giant screen, while the orchestra brings to life the soundtrack featuring the legendary music of Sir Elton John. Taron Egerton stars in the film as Elton, performing “Your Song,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Crocodile Rock,” “I’m Still Standing,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” and more.
Special events (included on the Superticket)Get in the Halloween spirit as West Virginia’s 2022 Storyteller of the Year Adam Booth brings “Ghost Stories & Spookier Things” to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center for a night of fright Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7:30 p.m. You’ll hear stories of local lore and adaptations to traditional tales that are eerie, creepy and feature sounds that can make you jump with fright … all in the name of history, culture and fun. Experience this night of ghosts, creepy dolls, witches and mountain monsters and see why Booth is featured at the National Storytelling Festival. The show is not for immature listeners.
Celebrate Black History Month with a blues concert by West Virginia’s Own Lady D at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. The evening begins Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. with a preview of her documentary, “Those Who Come Before,” celebrating the history and culture of black music in West Virginia featuring Bob Thompson, Crystal Good, Aristotle Jones, Rodney Boyden and W.I. “Bill” Hairston. At 7:30 p.m., Lady D will heat up the night as she belts out the blues with her band Mi$$ion.
Doris Fields, aka Lady D, was born in Cabin Creek, West Virginia. She is known as “West Virginia’s First Lady of Soul” and was the winner of the national competition for the best Obama Inaugural Song in 2008 and performed it at the Obama for Change Inaugural Ball in Washington, D.C.
Keep the St. Patty’s Day celebrations rolling as “Mountain Stage” returns to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 7 p.m. with an evening of Irish artists and themed music, and enjoy new host, West Virginia native and Grammy winner Kathy Mattea. Recorded in front of a live audience, “Mountain Stage” features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues and country to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative and beyond.
“Mountain Stage” has been the home of live music on public radio for nearly 40 years. Produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music, each episode of “Mountain Stage” can be heard every week on nearly 300 stations across America and around the world via NPR Music and mountainstage.org.
2022-23 Film Events (included on the Superticket):
The International Film Festival will take place over three days — Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 3-5 — at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Featured films include “Flee” (Denmark), “The Worst Person in the World” (Norway), “Official Competition” (Spain), “Happening” (France), “Hit the Road” (Iran) and “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story” (USA).
The most prestigious mountain festival in the world, The Banff Mountain Film Festival returns to the Keith-Albee at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Every fall right after the festival is held in Banff, Alberta, the Banff Mountain Film Festival takes off on a world tour, traveling to more than 450 communities in 40 countries. It features mountain sports, culture and environmental films.
Regional Reels, a one-day film festival showcasing local film makers and local interests, debuts Saturday, March 4, 2023. Featured films include “Peerless City,” “Picture Proof,” “The Wake-Up Call” and “The Good Fight.”
Season package pricing for the Superticket (Baxter, Mount, Special Events and film festivals) ranges from $785 to $500; the Baxter Series ranges from $370 to $175; and the Mount Series ranges from $335 to $165. Series prices do not include sales tax and service fees.
A Film Festival Pass, which includes the Fall International Film Festival, Banff and Regional Reels, is $80 and includes taxes and fees.
New season subscription orders and season package renewals for current patrons are on sale now. Deadline for season ticket renewals is Tuesday, Sept. 6. Tickets for individual events go on sale Monday, Sept. 26.
Season packages may be ordered by calling 304-696-3326. The Marshall Artists Series office is located in the Jomie Jazz Center on 5th Avenue across from Marshall University’s Student Center.