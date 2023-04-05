Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHARLESTON — The finance board of the West Virginia Public Employee Insurance Agency on Thursday approved a coverage plan to meet the requirements of Senate Bill 268.

The board had been considering three different scenarios, ranging from a straight premium increase to options that included a blend of smaller premium increases, higher deductibles, higher prescription copays and out-of-pocket costs. The board hosted four public hearings across the state this week to gain public input.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you