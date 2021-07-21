HUNTINGTON — The pups are back, and this time they’re going on a pirate adventure.
Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group will present “PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure,” an action-packed, music-filled production, on Dec. 7-8 at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
The stage show features the heroic pups from the animated preschool series “PAW Patrol” embarking on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure.
Shows will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7; and 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8. Tickets went on sale July 16 and can be purchased at pawpatrollive.com, at the Mountain Health Arena Box Office, www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000. Tickets start at $17. A limited number of V.I.P. packages are available, starting at $115. The VIP package includes premium seating and Meet & Greet with “PAW Patrol” characters after the show.
Since its debut in 2016, “PAW Patrol Live!” has been seen by more than 4.3 million people. The performance is an interactive, live stage show, and audience members at “The Great Pirate Adventure” will be encouraged to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie, and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission.