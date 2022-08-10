Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

FAYETTEVILLE — The New River Gorge coal camp of Caperton, once home to more than 500 coal miners and coke oven operators and their families, was a beehive of industrial activity for more than 50 years.

Today, the town site is in ruins, well on the way to being reclaimed by the lush hardwood forest cleared to accommodate its construction more than 140 years ago. Remnants of the community are barely visible from the railroad right-of-way that borders it.

