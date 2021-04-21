DUNLOW, W.Va. — As Tasha Chafins browsed through shoes that would match her red dress, she talked about how prom is a chance for students to make lasting memories.
“It’s just something you remember for a long time,” she said. “You can only have it so many times, so it’s best to enjoy it now and make the memories. I’m excited for pictures.”
Wayne County students had a chance to get free prom dresses April 9, when the Dunlow Community Center received dresses donated from Macy’s and community members.
Those who attended could pick out a dress and shoes, along with some accessories, but students won’t be seeing the traditional prom they may have heard about in the past.
Prom has become yet another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic as students are finishing the school year, and Wayne County parents and representatives are announcing different versions of the annual dance that will be available to different schools.
Wayne County Schools will not have official proms, but Spring Valley High School is offering a promenade to students, and parents from Spring Valley High, Tolsia High and Wayne High are hosting their own versions of proms for students.
Kathy Henderson-Nelson has a daughter at Spring Valley High School and has helped organize the students’ prom set for May 22. She said the location has not been announced yet because she wants to have an accurate headcount in order to get a space big enough for everyone.
Henderson-Nelson said the students have missed out on a lot, and prom should be enjoyed by all those who want to go.
“It’s that rite of passage that they don’t ever get again,” she said. “It’s something that they look forward to, and it’s important to have it because there are special memories that everyone deserves to have.”
The prom for Spring Valley students will welcome students from other schools, but everyone must have a ticket. Henderson-Nelson has not started selling tickets yet, but said they will not be expensive.
Since the location has not been announced and it could be in a neighboring state, Henderson-Nelson said students will follow state guidelines in whichever state the prom takes place.
Wayne High School students are expected to have their parent-sponsored prom May 22 at the Jet Center at the Huntington Tri-State Airport. There will be a professional photographer at Ritter Park for a promenade at 6 p.m. for students, and the prom itself will start at 7 p.m.
Ashley Draper works at the airport and has a daughter who attends Wayne High, and Draper said students have missed a lot during the year and deserve a chance to make memories with friends.
“With this whole pandemic, a lot of them have lost a lot and missed out on a lot. Most importantly, though, they miss their friends,” Draper said. “If they want to go to a prom, they can, but they don’t have to, so I would hate to not have one if there are kids, even like my daughter, who really want to go.”
Draper said the location for the prom will allow for social distancing, and students will still be encouraged to follow guidelines such as mask wearing and limiting touching.
This prom is permitting students from other schools who have a ticket, but tickets are free. Draper said the main reason for the tickets is to have a headcount and give students a small keepsake for a scrapbook if they choose.
Parents of Tolsia High School students are working together to set up prom April 30 at The Junction in Louisa, Kentucky, a rental space with two separate areas to divide where students can enjoy refreshments and take photos in one area and socialize and dance in another.
Kelly Cole, a Tolsia High parent, said parents and students have come together to show support for having a prom. Cole said more than 100 tickets have been sold, and some parents organized a car show April 11 to help raise money as well.
With all of the support, costs to put on prom have been paid, which Cole said shows how much the students want to go to prom.
“The students are beyond ready,” Cole said. “They have been quarantining, they have had their sports affected, they’ve been waiting and they are ready.”
Cole said tickets are on sale for $25, and her partner, Barb Litton, has been going to the school to sell tickets.
There will also be a promenade beginning at 6:15 p.m. that day for parents to see the students dressed up, Cole said.