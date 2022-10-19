ASHLAND — For years after its initial critic-mauled run in the movie theaters, the 1975 film “Rocky Horror Picture Show” became a cult classic, with fans of the edgy and campy flick attending midnight showings for years while dressing up like the characters in the story.
A punk-rock parody and simultaneous sendup of the cheap horror movies that were made in the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s, fans would shout out the dialogue at the screen and even perform along with the film as it was showing, popularizing the whole “shadow cast” phenomenon. Forty-seven years later, the movie is still shown around Halloween, with the tradition of shadow casting and dressing in costume still intact.
The story is about a cute, so-called normal couple whose car breaks down in the middle of nowhere and they find themselves seeking help at a castle that is inhabited by a cast of bizarre characters including Frank-N-Furter, a wacky cross-dressing “scientist” who is trying to create a Frankenstein-esque creature — a muscle-man type of human named Rocky. The plot gets even crazier from there and is accented by a rock music soundtrack filled with songs such as “Hot Patootie — Bless My Soul,” “Wild and Untamed Thing,” “Sweet Transvestite” and “Over At The Frankenstein Place.”
The movie featured a cast that included rock singer and actor Tim Curry, a young Susan Sarandon, Brian Bostwich, and the first appearance of the late theatrical rock singer Meat Loaf, who would go on to record one of the best-selling albums of all time with “Bat Out Of Hell” just two years later in 1977.
The movie “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” however, came from a play that preceded it called “The Rocky Horror Show.” Both the musical play and the movie were written by Richard O’Brien, who also appeared in the movie as the character called Riff Raff.
This weekend, the Paramount Players will create the original “The Rocky Horror Show” stage musical at the Paramount Arts Center located at 1300 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
Considered a Rated R production suited for mature teens and over, with parental discretion advised, the show will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15. Attendees are encouraged to dress up, as is the norm for fans of the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” movie. For more information on tickets, go to paramountartscenter.com.
Directing “The Rocky Horror Show” for the Paramount Players is Rick Payne. Handling the live band that will perform the glam-rock songs in the play will be music director Matt Hammond.
“Directing this musical has definitely been a fun endeavor, and putting together these Rocky Horror costumes have been a lot of fun,” Payne said. “We had a nice number of auditions for this show, but it was really challenging because we had some very talented people who auditioned — and it was hard to narrow the lineup down, because we couldn’t cast everyone. But, we were able to do it and we came up with a great and very talented cast, so we are very happy with the decisions we made. We are doing the stage version of ‘Rocky Horror Show,’ but the play and the movie are both very similar with all of the same awesome music and campy aspects of the story.”
Even though the play and the movie came out more than 45 years ago, ‘The Rocky Horror Show’ has remained a cult classic through the decades.
“When you go to see a Rocky Horror performance, the audience varies in age from young adults to older,” said Payne. “It’s interesting that even now, everyone seems to love Rocky Horror. The younger folks that auditioned knew what the play was about and were up on it. At a show, you will see folks wanting to have fun that are of many ages and all types. I am also the head costumer for the Paramount Players, so we had to do a lot of research and a lot of purchasing of costumes online. But a lot of the clothing was also made by our seamstress Samantha Young, who does a lot of the alterations, and she makes the things I design come to life. The Rocky Horror costumes are a lot of fun as they are over-the-top.”
Just as with the midnight showings of the movie back in the day, attendees who come to this production are encouraged to carry on the tradition of dressing up like the play’s characters and having fun.
“We are encouraging everybody to come out to the show in your best Rocky Horror attire,” said Payne. “Put on your fishnet stockings, finger boas and more. On top of that, we will have a live band playing the music from the play onstage. Musical director Matt Hammond has done a great job of getting everyone ready, first with the cast and then getting the band together. From our first run-through on, the band has sounded amazing and that is what I am excited about as we haven’t used a live band with a Paramount Players production for at least two years. It took us a while to bounce back after COVID, but we are very happy to have a live band back for this show.”