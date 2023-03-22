Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

APPLE GROVE, W.Va. — Nucor Corp.’s new steel mill at the Mason County community of Apple Grove will be built beside the Ohio River, but according to two union representatives it won’t be done by very many West Virginia workers.

Last week, David Bland, director of C.O.R.E (Community Organizing for Real Economics) for the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) District Council 53, placed a sign across the road from the planned site that says, “TELL NUCOR BUILD HERE HIRE HERE.”

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

