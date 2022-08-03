Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Like a lot of people, Cathy Nutter loves to travel — has her whole life. And around the time she turned 60, it occurred to her that she had a long list of places she still wanted to go, things she wanted to see.

“I’m a very adventurous, active person, and I’m like, ‘OK, there’s gonna come a time when I can’t do all this — 18,000 steps in a day, 10-mile hikes. So let’s focus on that stuff this decade,’” she told herself.

Maria Young is the features editor for the Charleston Gazette-Mail. She can be reached at 304-348-5115 or maria.young@hdmediallc.com. Follow @mariapyoung on Twitter.

