Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Obit Old Man of the Mountain Advocate

New Hampshire tourism icon Dick Hamilton poses at his home in Littleton, N.H., on April 29, 2005, in front of a painting of the Old Man of the Mountain. Hamilton, the lead organizer of a memorial to New Hampshire’s fallen Old Man of the Mountain, died July 19. He was 86.

 Meghan McCarthy | Caledonian-Record via AP

CONCORD, N.H. — Dick Hamilton, the lead organizer of a memorial to New Hampshire’s fallen Old Man of the Mountain, has died. He was 86.

Hamilton, who spent more than 50 years in the state’s travel and tourism industry, died Tuesday, said Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the state Department of Business and Economic Affairs.

Recommended for you