Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHARLESTON — State health leaders are seeing signs of new life in the emergency medical services industry after a push to address worker shortages.

The “EMS WV: Answer the Call” program was launched in June and backed with $10 million from CARES Act funds to pay for strategic initiatives that aim to bolster the state’s EMS workforce and better equip communities to care for West Virginians.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Tags

Recommended for you