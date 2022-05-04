CHARLESTON — In December, Brad Douglas, chief of staff for the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, told lawmakers the state’s jails and prisons were understaffed worse than they were during a state of emergency on the issue in 2017.
Things have gotten worse since December, Douglas reported last Tuesday, April 26, during a meeting of the Legislative Joint Oversight Committee for the Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority.
“We’re up to, at the end of March, 887 vacancies, which is even worse than it was in December,” Douglas said. “It’s not getting any better.”
That news was paired with an update stating that there are $227 million worth of maintenance needs throughout the regional jails and prisons, so much that Douglas told committee co-chairman Charles Clements, R-Wetzel, and Sen. Jack David Woodrum, R-Summers, the only two members who attended the meeting last week.
There were close to 800 vacancies in December, meaning another 87 positions are unfilled across the state.
The issue in the Eastern Panhandle is the worst, Douglas said. He said between 50% and 60% of correctional officer positions in facilities in the Eastern Panhandle are vacant.
The issue slowly but surely is creeping into other areas of the state, he said, with 50% of jobs vacant at the Northern Regional Jail in Marshall County and 46% vacancy in the Western Regional Jail in Cabell County.
“We have done everything we know how to do to try to get people in the door to take a job with us,” Douglas said.
West Virginia saw an uptick in applicants and hired more correctional officers after lawmakers approved three years of pay raises in 2018, but the coronavirus pandemic hit the state’s correctional industry just as hard as the rest of the country, in terms of being able to maintain and hire employees, Douglas said.
Despite what he felt were “historic” pay raises, Douglas said other industries have kept up with inflation. Places such as gas stations and grocery stores are paying similar starting rates to those for state correctional officers for jobs with lower risk, he said.
Starting pay for a correctional officer is about $30,664 annually, Douglas said.
In Maryland, the starting salary is about $44,000, with a higher salary for people with any correctional experience and, potentially, a signing bonus, Douglas said. In Virginia, the starting salary for a correctional officer is $40,000, he said.
“We’re not even in the same league with them, when it comes to their starting salaries,” Douglas said.
To compensate for the staffing shortages, correctional officers are working “extreme overtime hours,” he said.
The state also is shipping staff from one facility, to another to cover for the vacant positions, with the government paying per diem, mileage and hotel rates for those employees covering the vacancies.
“It wears thin after a while,” Douglas said. “It’s expensive. We’re wearing our staff out.”
Clements asked Douglas if safety had become an issue amid the staffing shortage.
“I feel that we will inevitably get to that point, if we’re not there already,” Douglas said.
In his report, Douglas also told lawmakers that state officials are in the process of prioritizing the greatest maintenance and repair needs. The goal is to give lawmakers a list of which projects are most vital to maintaining safety needs.
There was brief mention during the meeting of the regional jails being overpopulated. Douglas said there have been efforts to test incarcerated people for coronavirus and isolate them before moving them from jails to correctional facilities amid the pandemic.
As of last Tuesday, there were 5,272 people incarcerated in West Virginia’s 10 regional jails, according to a COVID-19 report the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation filed with the Department of Health and Human Resources. The jails are equipped to house 4,265 people.
There were 4,354 people incarcerated in the state’s adult correctional facilities, according to the same report. The correctional facilities are equipped to house 5,427 people.